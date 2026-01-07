Buffalo Bills not changing their identity despite Jacksonville Jaguars excellent run defense

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — All season, the Buffalo Bills' offensive identity has been their ability to effectively run the ball. On Sunday in Jacksonville, that philosophy will be put to the test when the NFL's best run offense, led by the league’s top rusher, James Cook, goes head-to-head with the league's best run defense.

“We know we’ve got to bring our big boy pads for this one,” fullback Reggie Gilliam said.

It's a great run offense against a great run defense.



The Bills know it's going to be a challenge but they're bringing their big boy pads to Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/sUWnefrxeB — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 7, 2026

“Yeah,it’s a big challenge,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “You just look at it overall, they're stout in what they do, and they set the edge well.”

James Cook, who officially clinched the NFL rushing title on Sunday, isn’t worried about his stats or what the Bills have done earlier this year. If the Bills leave Jacksonville with a win, nothing else matters.

“It's the playoffs, just win,” Cook said. “You just gotta go out there and play, you know? You’ve only got one game left, so every game you just gotta play like it's your last.”

Luckily for the Bills, if the team can’t get into a groove on the ground, they have a great backup plan.

“We'll have a plan going in, and that's subject to change if it's not going the way we want it to, but we're very confident with what we can do and having Jimmy in the backfield,” right tackle Spencer Brown said. “And if that doesn't work, I guess, you know, 17's an alright player, so, I guess he can make plays too for us.”

And speaking of No. 17, this weekend he’ll play in his fifth playoff game on the road. Up to this point, he’s never won in the playoffs away from Highmark Stadium. He was asked if it fuels him to prove he can win on the road in the playoffs.

“That's what we're gonna have to do this year if we want to accomplish our goals,” Allen said. “So, it's all hands on deck.”

“I've played a lot of playoff games, been a part of a lot of playoff games in my career, and you know you play some at home, and you get some away, and that's kind of usually how the seasons go,” McDermott said. “So you gotta be able to adapt to where you play and all the things that come with playing on the road.”