Buffalo Bills minicamp day two: Connor McGovern adjusting to new position; Rasul Douglas 'locked in'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The theme of OTAs and minicamp for the Buffalo Bills sounds redundant, but that's because there are a lot of new faces.

However, new can be good, and it's being embraced on the offensive side of the ball. Offensive lineman Connor McGovern, who's entering his second season in Buffalo, is one of those key pieces that are embracing a "new" role.

Briana Aldridge/ WKBW Connor McGovern at second day of mandatory minicamp



"Last year, I helped Mitch a lot with the calls, but at the end of the day, it was his show to run," said, McGovern. "Now it's mine, and I just love the extra weight on my shoulder to do that."

On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback Rasul Douglas is also entering his second season with the Bills. Heading into training camp, Douglas looks to be Buffalo's No. 1 cornerback.

Briana Aldridge/ WKBW Rasul Douglas at minicamp



"I think every great athlete or wants to be great, has their own goals," said Douglas. "You also have team goals, but just actually a pro-bowl, all-pro. That's what I said my goal was."

Douglas didn't attend any voluntary OTAs this off-season; however, he says that's normal for him and not unusual for the veteran defensive back.

"You just have to kind of get out and just chill," said Douglas. "That's when I normally take my voluntary stuff to do that, then mandatory come back, take the little month off they give you again for July. Then, once you get back, you're locked and loaded on it. I'm here until I'm not."