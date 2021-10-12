Buffalo Bills matchup against Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football draws big audience

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — NBC Sports PR has released the viewership numbers of the Buffalo Bills matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

The first half of the game averaged 20.8 million TV-only viewers which NBC said was the third best of the season on the network behind only the NFL Kickoff game matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys and "The Return" which was a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots.

According to NBC, viewership peaked at 22.3 million TV-only viewers before weather delay from 9:45 to 10:00 p.m. There was an average of 14.7 million TV viewers during the weather delay from 10:07 p.m. to 11:09 p.m. and NBC said that would rank as primetime television's number three show for the week.

Despite the 62-minute weather delay NBC said the game averaged total audience delivery of 18.4 million viewers, up 18% from Week 5 Sunday Night Football last year which was a matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.