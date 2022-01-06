Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills looking to hire snow shovelers at Highmark Stadium ahead of Sunday's game

items.[0].image.alt
Adrian Kraus/AP
Snow is cleared from the field at Highmark Stadium before an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Highmark Stadium snow
Posted at 6:03 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 18:03:48-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills say they're looking to hire snow shovelers at Highmark Stadium ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

The Bills say they'll pay anyone 18 and up or under 18 with proper working papers $15 an hour and provide Wegmans gift cards if you work for a certain amount of time.

Snow shoveling will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, and those who work at least four hours get a $20 Wegmans gift card, while those who work eight hours will get a $50 Wegmans gift card.

Complimentary lunch and dinner breaks will be provided.

You can register by clicking here.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!