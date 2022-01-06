Buffalo Bills looking to hire snow shovelers at Highmark Stadium ahead of Sunday's game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills say they're looking to hire snow shovelers at Highmark Stadium ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

The Bills say they'll pay anyone 18 and up or under 18 with proper working papers $15 an hour and provide Wegmans gift cards if you work for a certain amount of time.

Snow shoveling will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, and those who work at least four hours get a $20 Wegmans gift card, while those who work eight hours will get a $50 Wegmans gift card.

Complimentary lunch and dinner breaks will be provided.

