Buffalo Bills looking for more snow shovelers at Highmark Stadium ahead of matchup against Chiefs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is a big game at Highmark Stadium on Sunday and a lot of snow has fallen in Orchard Park this week.

That means the Buffalo Bills need snow shovelers to clear the stadium ahead of the team's Divisional Round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills said anyone 18 and older, or under 18 with proper working papers, who is interested in shoveling should go to Highmark Stadium beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday. You can enter and park in Lot 6 off Abbott Road and then head to Gate 7 Section 112 at Guest Services to register for work. You must have a proper photo ID to work.

According to the Bills, shovelers can shovel snow throughout the day and evening. Shovelers will be paid $20 an hour and a comfortable warm break area will be provided.

"Prospective snow shovelers are asked to dress appropriately for the weather (gloves, scarves, hats, coats, etc.) and to bring their own shovels for shoveling between seating areas, if possible, (shovels will be provided if you do not have one)," the Bills said.

For more information you can email Jani-King at jksnowevent2024@gmail.com