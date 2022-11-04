Buffalo Bills Long Snapper Reid Ferguson announced as team's nominee for Salute to Service Award

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills Long Snapper Reid Ferguson was announced as the team's nominee for the “Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.”

The award is presented by USAA and the NFL annually and honors a league member who "demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community."

This year you have an opportunity to vote for your favorite nominee and help determine the three finalists. You can vote online here, once per day, until November 30.

The finalists will be announced in January and the recipient will be recognized at the NFL Honors awards show, which is set to air the week of the Super Bowl.