Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins earns fourth straight Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the fourth straight season, left tackle Dion Dawkins has been named the Buffalo Bills Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

The award is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious honors in the NFL, presented to players who demonstrate excellence both on the field and in the community.

Last month, Dawkins was awarded the key to the City of Buffalo for his decorated Bills resume and extensive work with his Dion’s Dreamers foundation. The foundation specializes in helping mentor young men and women in underserved communities.

“Being available for people that don't have people that are available for them on a consistent basis is my adrenaline,” Dawkins said on Thursday. “There's still so much work to be done, and this is a beautiful honor. But believe it, I don't do it for the recognition, you know, even if it wasn't there, I would still be there, but I'm thankful to have it.”

"The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is our league's most revered honor, celebrating players for their excellence both on and off the field," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "These 32 men represent the best of the NFL, and the incredible contributions they make to their teams and communities every day continue to keep Walter's legacy alive."

Despite his previous nominations, the recognition still means so much to Dawkins. He said every year his work helps new families, which is why each nomination will always be so special.

“Every year you get new people who are involved,” Dawkins added. “When you meet new people and their faces light up, you know, it's never the same because every smile is different and,you know,it's an addicting feeling.”

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award will be given out at the NFL Honors prior to the Super Bowl in February.