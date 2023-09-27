Buffalo Bills LB Terrel Bernard named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for performance against Washington

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his dominant Week 3 performance against the Washington Commanders.

Bernard led the Bills defense with seven tackles and added two sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery. He was the first NFL player to record two sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery in a game since Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher in 2006.

The second-year linebacker, who was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, was named the team's starting MLB after Tremaine Edmunds signed with the Bears this offseason.

He has started all three games and leads the defense with 24 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.