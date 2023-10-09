Buffalo Bills LB Matt Milano and DT DaQuan Jones need surgery after injuries suffered against Jacksonville

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones will need surgery after suffering injuries in Sunday's game against Jacksonville.

McDermott said Milano has a leg injury and Jones has a pec injury, both left Sunday's game in the first quarter.

When asked if there was a timetable on a possible return or if they would miss the remainder of the season McDermott said "Don't know all of that yet, that's really all the information I have right now."

WATCH: McDermott provides injury update on Milano and Jones, discusses Sunday's loss to Jacksonville

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott provides update on injuries to Milano and Jones

The absence of Milano and Jones is a big loss for the Bills defense which is already without starting cornerback Tre'Davious White for the remainder of the season after he suffered an achilles injury.

McDermott said defensive end Greg Rousseau, defensive end Shaq Lawson, and cornerback Christian Benford — all who missed Sunday's game — are improving and are all day-to-day.

In addition, tight end Dalton Kincaid is in the NFL's concussion protocol and tight end Dawson Knox has a wrist injury he is working through. "We'll see what their availability is this week," said McDermott.