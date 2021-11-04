Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October.

In October, Bass attempted 10 field goals and 13 PATs and made them all for a total 43 points, which was the third-most in the NFL.

In Week 7 Bass kicked a 52-yard field goal against the Tennessee Titans and in Week 8 he kicked a 57-yard field goal, the second-longest of his career, against the Miami Dolphins.

Bass has scored 71 points and made 16 field goals this season, both are second in the NFL. Since 2020 he has scored 212 points, which is the most in the NFL. He is also one of just three NFL players since 1950 to record 204 points or more in his first 23 regular season games.