Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass earns AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors

Bills Lions Football
Duane Burleson/AP
Teammates react after Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) kicked a 45-yard game winning field goal in the closing seconds of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Bills Lions Football
Posted at 1:41 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 13:41:31-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

This is the second time Bass has earned the award, the first time was in October 2021, and he becomes the first Bills special teams player to earn the award multiple times since Brian Moorman.

In the month of November Bass converted 12 of 13 field goal attempts and scored an AFC-best 44 points.

On November 20 against the Cleveland Browns Bass made six field goals which tied the team record and set his personal record.

According to Buffalo Bills PR, Bass leads the NFL with 101 points this season.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills