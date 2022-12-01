Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass earns AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

This is the second time Bass has earned the award, the first time was in October 2021, and he becomes the first Bills special teams player to earn the award multiple times since Brian Moorman.

In the month of November Bass converted 12 of 13 field goal attempts and scored an AFC-best 44 points.

On November 20 against the Cleveland Browns Bass made six field goals which tied the team record and set his personal record.

According to Buffalo Bills PR, Bass leads the NFL with 101 points this season.