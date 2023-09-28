Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

In three games in September, Bass converted all seven of his field goal attempts and all 10 of his PAT attempts. Two of the seven field goal attempts were from 50+ yards, including a 50-yarder in Week 1 that sent the game into overtime. In addition, he led all AFC kickers with 31 points.

According to Bills PR, this is the third time Bass has earned player of the month honors. Since he entered the NFL in 2020, Bass is tied with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (3) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (3) for the most player of the month.