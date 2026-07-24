ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — This one is for you, Bills Mafia.

The Buffalo Bills have incorporated a giant folding table into the design of the new Highmark Stadium.

The team posted a video on social media on Friday that shows a giant folding table built into the beams on the concourse at the stadium. You can watch the video below.

Buffalo Bills incorporate giant folding table into design of new Highmark Stadium

The team held a ribbon cutting and officially opened the new stadium late last month. You can find more information here.

The first public event at the new stadium will be the "Return of the Blue & Red" practice, which will be held on August 8 at 7 p.m. A second practice will be held on August 18 at 8:30 a.m. Both events are free to attend, but all tickets have been claimed.

Earlier this week, Bills fans gathered at the former Highmark Stadium to get a final look as demolition continues on the building where they made decades of memories. You can find more information here.