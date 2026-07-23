ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills fans gathered at the former Highmark Stadium to get a final look as demolition continues on the building where they made decades of memories.

The scene drew a crowd reminiscent of a celebrity sighting, with fans showing up to watch the structure come down piece by piece.

Bud Brachmann said the sight reminded him of the Bills' very first home.

"Call it the Rock Pile now because the way it's coming down, it's just a pile of concrete pretty soon," Brachmann said.

WATCH: Buffalo Bills fans gather outside former Highmark Stadium as demolition continues

'So bittersweet': Buffalo Bills fans gather outside former Highmark Stadium as demolition continues

Robert Pokornowski said watching the demolition stirred deep emotions.

WKBW Robert Pokornowski, Bills fan.

"You grew up with this place. It was part of your life and to see it gone like this — in a way — breaks your heart," Pokornowski said.

For many fans, the memories tied to the stadium span generations. Mary Pataky said she rushed to the site after learning her section had already come down.

"Our section is already down, so I said — I gotta take a picture," said Pataky.

WKBW Mary Pataky, Bills fan.

Pataky also reflected on her favorite experiences inside the stadium.

"All the snow games — that's my favorite. I used to go with my husband — all the time — until my son became of age, and I lost my ticket," Pataky said. "But I still get to go once in a while, and that's the best part. When it snows — I love the winter games."

Larry Sicurella, a former season ticket holder, described the experience of watching the demolition unfold.

WKBW Larry Sicurella, Bills fan.

"I had season tickets up in the third level, and a couple of days ago they were knocking it down. It's so bittersweet," Sicurella said

Kenny Kossakowski, standing with his daughter and two grandchildren, recalled a specific moment from attending the very first game at the stadium.

"'August of '73, they had a kickoff and the other team scored a 100-yard kickoff return. I was so upset," Kossakowski recalled.

WKBW Bills Kenny Kossakowski, standing with his daughter Marissa Penrose & two grandchildren.

His daughter, Marissa Penrose, shared a memory tied to family.

"One of my favorites was bringing him — Hayden — to a preseason game. I have a picture with my husband, my dad, my son," Marissa said.

Pokornowski also recalled some of the stadium's most celebrated moments.

“Well, obviously that 'Fandemonium' when we won that division title in 1988, making it to the Super Bowl, comeback," Pokornowski said.

For Robert Johnson, the memories are too many to count — and the name of the stadium will never change in his mind.

WKBW Robert Johnson, Bills fan.

"Oh, I refer to this — to Rich Stadium. It will always be Rich Stadium to me," Johnson said.

Pataky echoed that sentiment with a different name.

"The Ralph. We still refer to The Ralph," Pataky said.

Brachmann, meanwhile, is already looking ahead to what comes next.

WKBW Bud Brachmann, Buffalo Bill fan.

"A lot of people call it the house that Ralph built. This is going to be the house that Josh built," Brachmann said, referring to the new stadium across Abbott Road.

Johnson said he already has tickets to mark the next chapter.

"And I've got tickets to go to the first preseason game at Highmark, because I want to go to all three stadiums," Johnson said.

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