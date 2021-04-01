Buffalo Bills honored by Pop Warner for commitment to community, support of youth

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have been honored by Pop Warner for the team's commitment to its community and support of the nation's youth.

The Bills were honored with Pop Warner's 2021 NFL Team of The Year Award, "an award given annually to the organization that has demonstrated commitment to its community and support of our nation’s youth both locally and nationally."

Pop Warner is the nation’s oldest youth football, cheer and dance organization.

The Bills' honor is part of Pop Warner's annual All-American Scholar celebration promoting and celebrating student-athletes for academic and athletic achievements.

“When it came time to choose our 2021 NFL Team of the Year, we couldn’t think of a more deserving team” said Jon Butler, executive director of Pop Warner Little Scholars. “The sense of community in Buffalo and the way in which both the organization and its fan base have embraced and supported one another, uniting as one team and family is truly amazing. While the Bills’ remarkable season itself kept fans and the community inspired throughout 2020, so too did the organization's continuous commitment to their neighbors throughout Western New York - inspiring change, influencing the youth, supporting those in need and raising awareness of important issues.”