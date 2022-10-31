Buffalo Bills hold on for 27-17 win over Green Bay Packers

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills held off a late Green Bay Packers effort em route to a 27-17 win. Buffalo now improves to 7-0 all-time at home against Green Bay.

The Bills started in unfamiliar territory tonight. They went three-and-out on their opening drive of the game. Something Bills fans haven't been accustomed to seeing this season. Green Bay failed to convert on a 4th and 2 on their first offensive drive of the game. So Josh Allen and company went to work on an eight play, 61 yard drive that ended in a two-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Dawson Knox.

On the very first play of the second quarter Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs connected on a 26 yard touchdown pass to take a 14-0 lead. The Packers responded with a long eight minute and 38 second drive that ended in a 19-yard Aaron Rodgers to Romeo Doubs touchdown to cut the Bills lead to 14-7.

Isaiah McKenzie would get Buffalo back into the endzone on a seven yard run to extend their lead back to 21-7 with about two minutes left in the half. The Bills tacked on a field goal as time expired to take a 24-7 lead to halftime.

Both teams started the third quarter exchanging field goals. Green Bay kept up with their game plan of controlling the time of possession. But on their final drive of the third quarter Aaron Jones was stuffed on a fourth and one conversion attempt at the Bills 27-yard line.

Green Bay got a shred of hope after Josh Allen was intercepted by Rasul Douglas. But that door slammed shut on the very next play as Aaron Rodgers was intercepted by Matt Milano on a ball tipped at the line by Tim Settle.

Josh Allen and the offense looked to put the cherry on top early in the fourth but he was intercepted again in the red zone. Aaron Rodgers drove his team down the field and found Samori Toure for a 37-yard strike to make it a 27-17 Bills lead.