Buffalo Bills Head Coach Tracker: The search is heating up

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills continue to cast a wide net, bringing in candidates for their ongoing head coach search. Here's our real-time tracker of all the candidates who have been confirmed or reported to be interviewing for the open position.

Philip Rivers, former Colts Quarterback

If you thought the Bills would interview former Colts and longtime NFL quarterback Philip Rivers for their open head coach job, go play the lottery. The Bills interviewed Rivers for the first time on Friday, January 23.

We have completed an interview with Philip Rivers for our head coaching position.📰: https://t.co/1vTvKN2WhM pic.twitter.com/GYlk1BH9qD — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 23, 2026

Rivers, whose NFL career was in retirement until a season-ending injury to Colts quarterback Daniel Jones in December, prompted Indianapolis's front office to seek out his interest in coming back to play. Which ended up being the spark to bring the 44-year-old back to the gridiron.

Josh Allen was asked about his reaction to seeing Rivers back on the field during a press conference back on December 23.

"I didn't know what to expect, obviously, when he came back. But it's really awesome just the way he's gone back out there. He was deciphering that defense extremely well and making some plays for his team. It was inspiring to watch," said Allen.

Perhaps bringing in Rivers for an interview is more to get a gauge on his thoughts of starting a career as a coach in the NFL. If there are other openings that become available on Buffalo's staff, maybe President of Football Operations/General Manager Brandon Beane thinks this can be the start of that process for him.

Mike McDaniel, former Dolphins Head Coach

Well, let's stay in Miami and talk about another candidate being interviewed the weekend of January 24-25, former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

If you're team "offensive-minded" head coach, Mike McDaniel, I'm sure has been a guy you've pondered about. In his first couple of years as head coach of division rival Miami, the Dolphins' offense saw success, especially in 2023, when their offense was the league's best and nearly captured the AFC's two-seed until the Bills beat them in week 18 of that season.

His downfall has been partly put on his shoulders, with rumors towards the end of the 2025-2026 season that he was "losing the locker room," but also on the regression of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The thought is that if you put a once dubbed "offensive mastermind" with a quarterback of Josh Allen's capabilities, then the sky is the limit, right?

Still, the culture shock of staying in the division and having to convince a locker room full of guys who were shocked and frustrated with McDermott's firing could be an uphill battle not worth the try.

Anthony Weaver, former Dolphins Defensive Coordinator

Like Lou Anarumo, former Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver represents another one of the few candidates with a defensive background. He is expected to be interviewed for the job the weekend of January 24-25th.

Weaver served as Miami's defensive coordinator from 2024 to 2025 before the organization went through a total "facelift" this offseason.

Before joining Mike McDaniel's staff in Miami, Weaver spent time in Baltimore, Houston, and Cleveland working in various roles on the defensive coaching staffs dating back to 2014. Bills fans may remember Weaver as the team's defensive line coach back in 2013.

Grant Udinski, Jaguars Offensive Coordinator

At just 30 years old, Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski is regarded as one of the emerging stars in the NFL coaching ranks. He is expected to be interviewed for the opening the weekend of January 24-25th.

Before joining the Jags staff as their Offensive Coordinator, Udinski spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and head coach Kevin O’Connell. He eventually earned a bigger role after his time in Minnesota and had immediate success in Jacksonville.

During his first season as Jags OC, Trevor Lawrence became an NFL MVP finalist, and the Jags offense became a juggernaut. That said, Udinski does NOT call plays; that duty is handled by Head Coach Liam Coen. But he appears ready for the next step, and many believe he’s quickly rising through the coaching ranks.

“He’s all ball. Grant is all ball and has no ego,” Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said at the 2025 NFL Combine to reporters. “He rides around in a Honda CRV and just wants to live as close to the building as he can, and that’s what’s always stood out. His ability and his passion for the game, and all you’ve ever heard is positive things about him.”

Udinski is scheduled for a second interview with the Cleveland Browns for their Head Coach vacancy, so the Bills aren’t the only team talking to Udinski. I’d imagine he’d prefer a job in Buffalo with Josh Allen as his quarterback, but the Browns could have him sign a contract before he ever makes his way to Buffalo for an interview.

Anthony Lynn, Commanders Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach

Washington Commanders run-game coordinator and former Bills assistant head coach Anthony Lynn is another candidate who will begin the interview process the weekend of January 24-25.

After his time in Buffalo, Lynn spent the 2017-2020 season as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, so he brings in head coaching experience that Buffalo may be seeking throughout this process.

After his time with the Chargers, Lynn bounced around the league in various offensive coaching staff roles. Before his time with Washington, he was the Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach for the San Francisco 49ers from 2022 to 2023.

Organizations have clearly been comfortable in giving Lynn an elevated role within their coaching staff.

Lou Anarumo, Colts Defensive Coordinator

Indianapolis's defensive coordinator, who also held the same position with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2019 to 2024, has also completed an interview for the open position.

We have completed an interview with Indianapolis Colts DC Lou Anarumo for our head coaching position. 📰: https://t.co/1vTvKN2WhM pic.twitter.com/LjNnQ2Os0B — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 22, 2026

Anarumo is among the few candidates so far whose background is on the defensive side of the ball, which may not fit what most Bills fans are seeking in the next head coach. Nonetheless, Anarumo has been in the league calling defense for a long time, and it's no surprise the Colts scooped him up for their open defensive coordinator position when the Bengals parted ways with him last offseason.

In the 2023 postseason, it was Anarumo's defense that held the Bills to just 10 points as the Bengals routed Buffalo on their home field 27-10.

Brian Daboll, former Giants Head Coach

Following Brady, the former Buffalo offensive coordinator and, most recently, former New York Giants head coach, was next in line to complete a formal interview for the position.

We have completed an interview with Brian Daboll for our head coaching position.📰: https://t.co/1vTvKN2WhM pic.twitter.com/0C7A2yd4uB — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 22, 2026

Josh Allen adores Brian Daboll, and Brian Daboll adores Josh Allen. That matters.

What also matters are Daboll’s Western New York roots. Nobody understands what the Bills mean to this community more than Daboll, a graduate of St. Francis High School just miles away from Highmark Stadium.

But Daboll’s hometown isn’t his biggest selling point. The Former AP NFL Head Coach of the Year in 2022 is believed by many in NFL circles to be one of the best offensive minds in the league. We saw it firsthand during his three seasons as the Bills' Offensive Coordinator from 2018 to 2021. During that stretch, Josh Allen went from a raw rookie to one of the best players in the NFL.

His success in Buffalo earned him his first head coaching opportunity with the New York Giants, but it fizzled out after three and a half seasons. His record in New York will be a red flag for many, finishing with twice as many losses as wins (20-40-1). Daboll will likely argue his hands were tied with poor quarterback play, which is a valid excuse. But after his first season, things kept getting worse and worse.

Daboll checks a lot of boxes, and the Bills' Head Coaching job would literally be his dream job. This is a real possibility and one that makes a lot of sense.

Joe Brady, Bills Offensive Coordinator

Bill's offensive coordinator, Joe Brad,y was the candidate to complete an opening interview for the vacant head coach position.

We have completed an interview with OC Joe Brady for our head coaching position.📰: https://t.co/GBcmnBcRJA pic.twitter.com/tTjWgiBN53 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 21, 2026

The offense maintained a relatively high level of success in the 2024-2025 season, marked by Allen winning the NFL MVP Award at the end of it. But as we look back on this past season, Buffalo's offense was inconsistent. You could make the argument that the roster was not assembled to put the offense in the best position to succeed, but at the end of the day, the lack of points and production ultimately falls on Brady's shoulders this season. That could maybe derail his potential promotion.

His saving grace, however, could be the close relationship he has built with Allen, the team's franchise quarterback, because, as we've seen, his word does hold some merit in the front office