Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott provides injury updates after team's win against the Chiefs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to reporters on Monday and provided updates on players who were injured in the team's win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Early in the first quarter defensive end A.J. Epenesa left the game with a rib injury. Buffalo Bills PR initially listed Epenesa as questionable to return, then announced he was cleared to return before he was ultimately listed as doubtful to return. McDermott said he will be week-to-week.

Later in the game safety Micah Hyde was ruled as questionable to return with a stinger. McDermott said he will also be week-to-week and that it's a reoccurring injury in the same area.

Toward the end of the game, tight end Dalton Kincaid was listed as probable to return with a shoulder injury. McDermott said he reaggravated his shoulder a little bit and he will be day-to-day.

McDermott also addressed the status of defensive tackle DaQuan Jones who was placed on injured reserve in October after he suffered a pec injury in the game against the Jaguars in London. McDermott said, "There's a chance that we get him back."

