Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott knows they need more from the WR room down the stretch

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Both the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles have already secured their playoff spots, but that doesn’t make Sunday’s game insignificant.

That’s especially true for the Bills, who still have a slim chance at winning the AFC East. Even if the Bills can’t win the division, playoff seeding will still be a point of emphasis with two games left to play.

If Buffalo has any chance at winning the AFC East and hosting a playoff game, they’ll need to win out and hope the New England Patriots lose one of their two remaining games. New England travels to the New York Jets this weekend and hosts the Miami Dolphins in the regular season finale.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Sunday’s game is the most important thing the team is thinking about, but acknowledges it’s also his job to look at the big picture and where the team goes moving forward.

“In the seat that I sit in, I believe, to have the focus on where it needs to be in the next 48 hours here and then, and then also keep a bigger picture perspective on some important items,” McDermott said. “I'm the only one who needs to do that. So everybody else, let's keep the main thing the main thing and keep what's important, and that's where our focus is.”

As for Bills quarterback Josh Allen, he was a full participant in Friday’s final practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Allen injured his foot in the win against the Browns on Sunday and was limited earlier in the week for the Bills' first walkthrough.

“He should be good to go,” McDermott said. “The soreness has kind of dissipated, you know, day to day as we move through the week here, so he should be in a good spot.”

If you wanted a closer look at Josh Allen from practice, well then here you go. A gift from me to you. pic.twitter.com/AAbdvAAVOd — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) December 26, 2025

But who will Allen be throwing to? The Bills' wide receiver room has been an issue for most of this season. Buffalo’s offense has relied on running the ball and utilizing its tight ends, but that has also led to inconsistent production. Continuity is something the team is always seeking, and at wide receiver, they haven’t found it, at least not yet.

For perspective, during the Bills' current four-game win streak, the lack of production from any of the wide receivers not named Khalil Shakir has been abysmal. In four games combined, the Bills have targeted wide receivers (not including Shakir) 21 times. They have combined for 13 catches for 119 yards.

Credit to the Bills for winning all these games, but this production isn't good enough, and the head coach knows it.

“What we want and where we're at right now are two different things,” McDermott said about the lack of continuity at wide receiver. “That's just being real with you here. So we're trying to find that in order to get it to here. It's taken longer than we would have liked at this point, but I remain confident in the guys in that room, in the wide receiver room that you're referring to, and I'm looking forward to them coming out, playing with a chip on their shoulder and getting us into a groove.”

Continuity at WR position has been an issue for the Bills. They are still looking for it and Sean McDermott said today "It's taken longer than we would've liked to this point. But I remain confident in the guys in that room." pic.twitter.com/a0Z8xADav0 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) December 26, 2025

On defense, trying to slow down the Eagles' high-powered run game will be a top priority. The numbers from this season don’t indicate Philadelphia’s run game being quite as dominant as it was in 2024, but any time Saquon Barkley has the ball, he can make something happen. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is also mobile and can escape the pocket and take off for a big gain.

“Both of those guys carry the football, and they do it well,” McDermott said. “Saquon's kind of one of one in the way he's changed the running back position because of his level of play and the things that he's able to do. Jalen has won a Super Bowl and you know he has had his hand in both the run and the pass game for them. So it'll be a challenge for our defense, but I'm looking forward to watching our defense perform.”