Buffalo Bills have signed 10 players to reserve/future contracts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team has signed 10 players to reserve/future contracts.
The following were signed to reserve/future contracts Monday:
- DT Brandin Bryant
- OL Jacob Capra
- WR Tanner Gentry
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- CB Tim Harris
- WR Isaiah Hodgins
- DE Mike Love
- CB Nick McCloud
- TE Quintin Morris
- S Josh Thomas
Bryant and Giles-Harris played in games with the Bills this season. They all finished the season on the team's practice squad.
