Buffalo Bills have signed 10 players to reserve/future contracts

Posted at 4:55 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 16:55:42-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team has signed 10 players to reserve/future contracts.

The following were signed to reserve/future contracts Monday:

  • DT Brandin Bryant
  • OL Jacob Capra
  • WR Tanner Gentry
  • LB Joe Giles-Harris
  • CB Tim Harris
  • WR Isaiah Hodgins
  • DE Mike Love
  • CB Nick McCloud
  • TE Quintin Morris
  • S Josh Thomas

Bryant and Giles-Harris played in games with the Bills this season. They all finished the season on the team's practice squad.

