Buffalo Bills have signed 10 players to reserve/future contracts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team has signed 10 players to reserve/future contracts.

The following were signed to reserve/future contracts Monday:

DT Brandin Bryant

OL Jacob Capra

WR Tanner Gentry

LB Joe Giles-Harris

CB Tim Harris

WR Isaiah Hodgins

DE Mike Love

CB Nick McCloud

TE Quintin Morris

S Josh Thomas

Bryant and Giles-Harris played in games with the Bills this season. They all finished the season on the team's practice squad.