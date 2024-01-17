Buffalo Bills have a long list of injuries ahead of playoff matchup against Kansas City Chiefs

ORCHARD PARK, (N.Y.) — The Buffalo Bills had several players leave the team's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers with injuries.
In addition, the Bills had a handful of players who missed Monday's game due to injuries suffered in the game against the Dolphins the week before.
Bills head coach said the following players are day-to-day heading into this week:
- Taylor Rapp (Calf)
- Gabe Davis (Knee)
- Rasul Douglas (Knee)
- Tyrel Dodson (Shoulder)
- Taron Johnson (Concussion protocol)
- Baylon Spector (Back)
- Terrel Bernard (Ankle)
- Sam Martin (Hamstring)
- Christian Benford (Knee)
McDermott didn't have an update on Bernard who was carted off the field against the Steelers.
The approach for everyone including Bernard is, "one day at a time," according to McDermott.
