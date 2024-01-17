Watch Now
Buffalo Bills have a long list of injuries ahead of playoff matchup against Kansas City Chiefs

Steelers Bills Football
Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) rides off the field on a cart after an injury during the third quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 7:43 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 19:43:36-05

ORCHARD PARK, (N.Y.) — The Buffalo Bills had several players leave the team's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers with injuries.

In addition, the Bills had a handful of players who missed Monday's game due to injuries suffered in the game against the Dolphins the week before.

Bills head coach said the following players are day-to-day heading into this week:

  • Taylor Rapp (Calf)
  • Gabe Davis (Knee)
  • Rasul Douglas (Knee)
  • Tyrel Dodson (Shoulder)
  • Taron Johnson (Concussion protocol)
  • Baylon Spector (Back)
  • Terrel Bernard (Ankle)
  • Sam Martin (Hamstring)
  • Christian Benford (Knee)

McDermott didn't have an update on Bernard who was carted off the field against the Steelers.
The approach for everyone including Bernard is, "one day at a time," according to McDermott.

