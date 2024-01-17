Buffalo Bills have a long list of injuries ahead of playoff matchup against Kansas City Chiefs

ORCHARD PARK, (N.Y.) — The Buffalo Bills had several players leave the team's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers with injuries.

In addition, the Bills had a handful of players who missed Monday's game due to injuries suffered in the game against the Dolphins the week before.

Bills head coach said the following players are day-to-day heading into this week:



Taylor Rapp (Calf)

Gabe Davis (Knee)

Rasul Douglas (Knee)

Tyrel Dodson (Shoulder)

Taron Johnson (Concussion protocol)

Baylon Spector (Back)

Terrel Bernard (Ankle)

Sam Martin (Hamstring)

Christian Benford (Knee)

McDermott didn't have an update on Bernard who was carted off the field against the Steelers.

The approach for everyone including Bernard is, "one day at a time," according to McDermott.