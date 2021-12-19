Buffalo Bills get right against Carolina Panthers with 31-14 win in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills got right on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers after losing two straight with a 31-14 win in Orchard Park.

Here's how they got there.

First Quarter Bills 0-0 Panthers

The Bills prevent the Panthers from getting anything going on offense and they are forced to punt.

The Panthers defense also prevents the Bills from getting anything going on offense and they are also forced to punt.

The Panthers go for it on fourth and nine after their kicker got hurt during warm ups and could not convert.

The Bills offensive line struggles against Carolina's pass rush and is forced to punt on fourth down.

Once again the Panthers cannot convert on fourth down and turn it over around midfield.

Second Quarter Bills 17-8 Panthers

Bills running back Devin Singletary rushed for a 16-yard touchdown to give the Bills a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter.

The Bills pass rush is effective on third down and forces Carolina to punt.

Josh Allen threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs to increase Buffalo's lead to 14-0.

The Bills defense prevents Carolina from crossing midfield and they punt.

Josh Allen throws an interception to Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn giving Carolina the ball in Buffalo territory.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton rushed for a four-yard touchdown to cut Buffalo's lead to 14-8 after the two-point conversion from wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Tyler Bass kicks a 26-yard field goal to give Buffalo points heading into halftime.

Third Quarter Bills 24-8 Panthers

The Bills offense couldn't do much on their first drive of the second half and punt.

The Bills stop the Panthers on third down and they are forced to punt.

Josh Allen fires a bullet to Gabriel Davis to extend the Bills lead to 24-8.

Fourth Quarter Bills 31-14 Panthers

The Bills make a huge stop on fourth down and get the ball back.

The Bills couldn't do much on offense and are forced to punt.

Cam Newton threw a 23-yard pass to Ameer Abdullah to cut the Bills lead to 24-14 but Carolina cannot convert on the two-point conversion.

The Bills could not convert on third down and punt the ball back to Carolina.

Efe Obada records back-to-back sacks of Cam Newton on third and fourth down to give the Bills the ball again.

Gabriel Davis scored his second touchdown of the game to extend Buffalo's lead to 31-14.

Cam Newton threw an interception to AJ Klein and the Bills kneeled to end the game.

