Buffalo Bills get revenge against New England Patriots, take over AFC East lead with 33-21 win

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills got their revenge against the New England Patriots and took over the AFC East lead with a 33-21 win in Foxborough.

Here's how they got there.

First Quarter: Bills 7-0 Patriots

The Bills forced the Patriots to punt after New England went three and out on the opening drive.

The Bills go for it on fourth down and two deep in New England territory with Josh Allen throwing a touchdown pass to Isaiah McKenzie to give the Bills an early 7-0 lead.

Second Quarter: Bills 17-7 Patriots

Patriots running back Damien Harris rushed for a 16-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7.

Bills guard Ike Boettger was carted off the field with an injury.

Bills kicker Tyler Bass kicks a 25-yard field goal to give the Bills a 10-7 lead.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw an interception to Bills safety Micah Hyde to give the Bills the ball.

The Bills go for it on fourth and goal but Emmanuel Sanders drops the ball to turn it over deep in New England territory.

The Patriots can't get anything going on offense and punt back to the Bills.

Josh Allen threw a bullet to Stefon Diggs for a 12-yard touchdown pass to extend Buffalo's lead to 17-7.

New England can't get much going on offense and they are forced to punt again.

Third Quarter: Bills 20-14 Patriots

A combination of penalties and good defense from New England limits the Bills to a field goal to increase the lead to 20-7.

Damien Harris rushes for his second touchdown of the game to cut the lead to 20-14.

Fourth Quarter: Bills 33-21 Patriots

Bills running back Devin Singletary rushed for a two-yard touchdown but the Bills cannot make the two-point conversion and the lead extends to 26-14.

Damien Harris rushed for his third touchdown of the game to cut the Bills lead to 26-21.

Josh Allen flipped the ball to Dawson Knox for the touchdown to extend Buffalo's lead to 33-21.

Micah Hyde caught his second interception to end the game at 33-21.

