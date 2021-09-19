Buffalo Bills get first win of the season, shutting out Dolphins 35-0

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WKBW) — After dropping the season opener at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Buffalo Bills got back on track defeating the Miami Dolphins 35-0 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here's what went down.

First Quarter Bills 14-0 Dolphins

The Bills force a three and out on the Dolphins first drive of the game, which included sacks from Taron Johnson and Micah Hyde.

Then on the Bills second play of the game, Bills running back Devin Singletary torched the Dolphins for a 46-yard rushing touchdown to give the Bills a quick 7-0 lead.

On Miami's next possession the Dolphins could not convert on 4th and 2 giving the Bills the Ball around mid field, resulting in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being sent to the locker room after a hit from AJ Epenesa.

On Buffalo's next drive, the Bills capped off a 52-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs giving the Bills a 14-0 lead.

The Bills stop the Dolphins on the next drive with Jacoby Brissett in at quarterback and get the ball back after Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau's first NFL sack.

Bills running back Zack Moss fumbled the ball on the next drive after catching a pass from Allen and the Dolphins recovered the ball.

On Miami's next possession Bills cornerback Levi Wallace intercepted Jacoby Brissett giving Buffalo the ball back.

The Bills couldn't do anything on offense and had to punt on 4th down.

Second Quarter Bills 14-0 Dolphins

On the next possession for Miami, Bills linebacker Matt Milano forced a fumble to give the Bills the ball.

On that Bills drive, Josh Allen threw an interception to Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard to give Miami the ball back.

The Dolphins on fourth down once again fail to convert giving the ball back to Buffalo.

The Bills couldn't get anything going on third down and punted the ball to Miami.

Miami punted the ball back to Buffalo after a failed drive.

The Bills punted the ball back to Miami after some penalties on the offensive line and Miami returner Jaylen Waddle couldn't cleanly return the ball and the Bills recovered the ball.

Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed a 53-yard field goal attempt to extend Buffalo's lead.

Third Quarter Bills 21-0 Dolphins

On the Bills first drive the offensive picks things back up with Josh Allen throwing an eight-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox to extend Buffalo's lead to 21-0.

The Dolphins offense can't get anything going and they punt to the Bills.

The Bills struggle on offense on their second drive and punt back to the Dolphins.

The Dolphins again fail to convert on 4th down giving the Bills the ball around mid field.

Fourth Quarter Bills 35-0 Dolphins

The Bills successfully converted on 4th down ending with a seven-yard run into the end zone to give the Bills a 28-0 lead.

The Bills pass rush forces the Dolphins to punt on fourth down on Miami's first drive of the fourth quarter.

The Bills offense once again clicks with Zack Moss scoring his second touchdown of the day to give the Bills a 35-0 lead.