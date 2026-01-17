Buffalo Bills fans flocking to Denver ahead of Divisional matchup vs. Broncos

DENVER, CO — Near or far, Buffalo Bills fans are going to find a way to cheer on their team. Plenty of fans have made their way to Denver for the divisional round matchup against the Broncos.

This is the Bills' first game in Denver since 2020, but COVID-19 restrictions kept the stadium empty. That means Bills fans haven’t had a chance to come to the Mile High City to cheer on their team since 2014.

“I think that Bills Mafia travels everywhere, and it's going to be an awesome atmosphere for both teams,” Bills fan Alex Hajduczok said. “You know, it really does feel like a home game and a lot of away stadiums, so I expect the same thing this weekend.”

A lot has changed since then, but this fan base has always been incredibly loyal, even through the down years.

“And I feel we're on a missionto complete what we started,” lifelong fan Joanie Podkowinski-Dekoker said. “We all wanna be there. We all wanna be part of history and be there together to see them finally win one and also just the camaraderie. We have such a good time together.”

Like most major cities, Denver is filled with Buffalo transplants. Patrick Pasinski is one of them and helped start a Denver Bills Backers group two years ago.

“The community that we built,” Pasinski said. “I keep saying that word, but that's really what it was about for us, heart and soul and bringing Buffalo here.”

What makes this group so special is its dedication to giving back. Every Bills Backers Watch party is a chance to raise money for local charities and organizations.

“The best part is we're a 5013C charity also, and by the end of this weekend, we hope to have hit $20,000 in donations to local charities,” Pasinski added.

It’s no surprise Bills fans are flocking to Denver. They just hope they have a few more chances this season to cheer on their team.

“I feel good,” Bills fan Patrick Miller said. “I feel optimistic. If not now, when?