Buffalo Bills extend the contracts of head coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane through 2027

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have extended the contracts of head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane through 2027.

McDermott joined the Bills in January 2017 and in his first season, he led the Bills to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years. In 2020, he led the Bills to their first playoff win since 1995 and finished second in voting for NFL Coach of the Year. He has been a finalist for the award three times in his first six seasons.

The team has made the playoffs in five of his first six seasons, including three consecutive AFC East division titles from 2020 to 2022. He ranks first in team history in win percentage and third in franchise history in wins behind Marv Levy and Lou Saban.

According to Bills PR, the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are the only two teams in the NFL to win 10+ games and earn a playoff berth each year from 2019 to 2022.

Beane joined the Bills in May 2017 and has been the architect of the team's recent success. He made trades that resulted in the Bills drafting quarterback Josh Allen and former linebacker Tremaine Edmunds as well as acquiring wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings. He has also negotiated long-term deals with Allen and Diggs. He joined the Bills after 19 years with the Carolina Panthers organization. Beane and McDermott worked closely in Carolina from 2011 to 2016.