Buffalo Bills exercise fifth year option on Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills first-round draft picks Josh Allen, left, and Tremaine Edmunds pose with their jerseys following an NFL football news conference Friday, April 27, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 11:39 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 11:39:07-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team has exercised the fifth year option on quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. The deadline to do so was at 4 p.m.

The move keeps both players under contract with the Bills through the upcoming 2022 season.

Allen and Edmunds were both selected by the Bills in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Allen was selected 7th overall and Edmunds was selected 16th overall.

Allen has played in 44 games in his career. In 2020 he was selected to the Pro Bowl and set several single-season franchise records, leading the Bills to the team's first AFC Championship Game since 1994.

Edmunds has played in 46 games in his career. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and has had at least 115 tackles each of his first three seasons.

