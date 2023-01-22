Buffalo Bills eliminated from playoffs with 27-10 loss to Cincinnati

ORCHARD PARK NY. (WKBW) — With a spot in the AFC Championship on the line, the Buffalo Bills were dominated in every facet of this game against the Cincinnati Bengals. For the second consecutive season, the Bills season ends with a AFC Divisional round loss. Falling to the Bengals 27-10.

The Bills won the coin toss and elected to defer, giving the Bengals offense the first possession of the game. Joe Burrow led a six-play, 79 yard drive that ended in a 28-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase. Cincinnati would open up a 7-0 lead as a result.

Bengals moving down the field with ease. The Bills haven't been great on opening drives, but still expected more than this to open up the game. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 22, 2023

The Bills would go three and out on their ensuing drive. Giving Cincinnati's offense a chance to jump pout ahead early. And that's exactly what they did. Burrow dropped a 15-yard pass to Hayden Hurst to push their lead to 14-0.

In the second quarter, Buffalo's offense finally got their answer back. Josh Allen led a 15-play, 75-yard drive ending in a 1-yard rushing touchdown to cut the Bills deficit to 14-7.

Cincinnati would follow that up with a 14-play drive that looked to end in a Burrow to Chase touchdown pass. But when the play was reviewed it was determined that Chase did not maintain possession when hitting the ground. So the ruling was overturned to an incomplete pass and the Bengals would come away with a field goal. Making it a 17-7 game.

That would be your score at halftime.

Buffalo received the second half kickoff and turned it into points. A 14-play, 65-yard drive made it a 17-10 deficit for the Bills after the Tyler Bass field goal.

The Bills defense needed to do anything in their power to force a stop or turnover and get off the field on the ensuing Bengals drive. But Joe Burrow continued to pick-a-part that unit. Joe Mixon's one-yard touchdown run put Cincinnati up 24-10 after a 12-play drive.

Bills about to be down 14 points with 16 minutes to play. At this point, they’ll need a football miracle. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 22, 2023

Probable 14-point deficit heading into the 4th Buffalo has not made this easy on themselves today — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) January 22, 2023

The offense would go three and out on the next drive that took the game into the final quarter.

Cincinnati would add three off another field goal to extend their lead to 27-10.

That would be your final score in this one. Bringing an end to the Buffalo Bills 2022-2023 season.