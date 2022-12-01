Buffalo Bills elevate WR John Brown from the practice squad to the active roster

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team has elevated wide receiver John Brown from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday's matchup against the New England Patriots.

The Bills signed Brown to the practice squad on November 26. He previously played 24 games across two seasons with the Bills in 2019 and 2020. He had 105 receptions for 1,518 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 2021 he played for the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers but only played in four games and did not have a catch.

Originally drafted in the third round, 91st overall, by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2014 NFL Draft, Brown has played 100 games across his eight-year NFL career. He has 320 receptions for 4,478 yards and 31 touchdowns.