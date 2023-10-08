Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller officially active for matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller is set to make his season debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

The Bills released the team's gameday actives and inactives on Sunday morning and Miller is listed as active.

Miller has been working his way back from an ACL injury he suffered on Thanksgiving Day 2022. He practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

After practice on Friday Miller told reporters “I am excited to play American football in front of this crowd,” and said there was a 94.5% chance he would play on Sunday. He was activated from the reserve/PUP list on Saturday.

Although Miller is set to return, the Bills will be without some defensive starters against the Jaguars.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White was placed on injured reserve on Saturday after suffering an achilles injury in last week's game against the Miami Dolphins. Defensive end Greg Rousseau was ruled out earlier this week with a foot injury, and although he logged three limited practices this week, cornerback Christian Benford is listed as inactive with a shoulder injury.

There are seven total players inactive for the Bills on Sunday:



S Damar Hamlin

CB Christian Benford

DE Greg Rousseau

G Germain Ifedi

T Alec Anderson

DE Shaq Lawson

DT Poona Ford

Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set for 9:30 a.m.

