Buffalo Bills DT Star Lotulelei, TE Tommy Sweeney out Sunday against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will be without defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and tight end Tommy Sweeney for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bills say Lotulelei is out on Sunday with a toe injury, while Sweeney is out with a hip injury.

Defensive end Efe Obada and fullback Reggie Gilliam were listed as questionable for Sunday.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders missed practice due to personal reasons.