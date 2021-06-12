Buffalo Bills DT Harrison Phillips holds camp for kids with disabilities at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips held a camp for kids with disabilities and at-risk children at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Saturday.

Phillips is part of a group called 'The Playmakers' which helps kids with disabilities and at-risk children participate in inclusive sports, community service and life-long relationships.

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen both showed up, with Allen showing up in a disguise to surprise the kids.

"It has been a blast! We could not have asked for a better day," said Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillps. "We are thankful for Buffalo that we are not here in 100 degree weather or anything like that. It seems to be going great. We have had some good cameos from some of my teammates. The kids are just so happy to be here."

Phillips had a firefighter there and police to each the kids with disabilities what to do in case of emergencies like a house fire so they are not scared.

You can learn more about The Playmakers by clicking here.

