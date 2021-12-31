Watch
Buffalo Bills DT Ed Oliver, WR Emmanuel Sanders questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta

Butch Dill/AP
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) celebrates a stop in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Ed Oliver
Posted at 1:58 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 13:58:15-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced that defensive tackle Ed Oliver and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders have been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Oliver is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Sanders is listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Sanders did not participate in practice on Thursday and Friday, while Oliver has been limited in practice.

