Buffalo Bills DT Ed Oliver, WR Emmanuel Sanders questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced that defensive tackle Ed Oliver and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders have been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Oliver is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.
Sanders is listed as questionable with a knee injury.
Sanders did not participate in practice on Thursday and Friday, while Oliver has been limited in practice.
