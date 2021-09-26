Buffalo Bills dominate for first home win of the season defeating Washington Football Team 43-21

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Josh Allen and the the Buffalo Bills dominated the Washington Football Team, getting their first win at home this season with a 43-21 win.

Here's how they got there.

First Quarter Buffalo 7-0 Washington

After having offside called against him earlier in the drive, Emmanuel Sanders scored his first touchdown as a Bill off a great 28-yard pass from Josh Allen to give the Bills a 7-0 lead.

Washington couldn't get much going on offense and were forced to punt on fourth down giving Buffalo the ball back.

The Bills could not convert on fourth and two, giving Washington the ball back.

On Washington's next drive former Buffalo Bill Logan Thomas fumbled the ball after a large gain giving Buffalo the ball back around midfield.

Second Quarter Buffalo 27-14 Washington

The Bills finished off the drive with Zack Moss catching a pass from Josh Allen for a seven-yard touchdown to give the Bills a 14-0 lead.

Then Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw an interception to Jordan Poyer which set up an incredible touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Dawson Knox to give Buffalo a 21-0 lead.

On Washington's next drive, running back Antonio Gibson used his speed to respond with a 73-yard touchdown pass to cut Buffalo's lead to 21-7.

After Washington kicked the ball back to Bills, Washington was able to recover the kick, giving them great field position.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke rushed for a four-yard touchdown to cut Buffalo's lead to 21-14.

The Bills couldn't get anything going on offense and punted to Washington.

The Bills then forced a three and out and after a holding penalty, the Bills started their next drive from around midfield.

Even though they made it to the red zone, the Bills couldn't score a touchdown but Tyler Bass nails a 21-yard field goal to give Buffalo a 24-14 lead.

After forcing Washington to punt, the Bills led a quick drive ending with a 48-yard field goal from Tyler Bass to give Buffalo a 27-14 lead at the half.

Third Quarter Buffalo 36-14 Washington

After Washington couldn't get anything done on offense to start the half, Josh Allen and the Bills got going again on offense finishing off a 93-yard drive with another touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders, but the Bills could not convert the two point conversion.

Then Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw his second interception of the game, this time to Micah Hyde and the Bills settle for a 29-yard field goal from Tyler Bass.

Washington and Buffalo can't get anything going on either of their next possessions.

Fourth Quarter Buffalo 43-21 Washington

Then Washington fails to convert on fourth and one, and on the Bills next possession, Josh Allen finished off a two-yard run to give Buffalo a 43-14 lead.

On Washington's next drive, Logan Thomas caught a two yard touchdown pass to cut the Bills lead to 43-21.