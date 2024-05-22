Watch Now
Buffalo Bills ditch the practice field and pay visits to 12 local schools

On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills ditched the practice field and split the team into groups to visit 12 schools in six districts in Western New York.
Posted at 6:59 PM, May 22, 2024

"Get out in the community at local schools, take their helmets off, and let these student and student-athletes see them and make that connection," said head coach Sean McDermott.

Each school got to organize an activity of their choice, including games, parades, and even a reptile show.

Bills visiting elementary

McDermott's group visited Lackawanna High School, where the students opened a question-and-answer forum for the students.

"Maybe someone, somewhere, says, 'Hey, I can do that. I can be just like them'," said McDermott.

