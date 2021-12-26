Watch
Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins, Emmanuel Sanders active against New England Patriots

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) gets into position during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Orchard park, N.Y., Monday Dec. 6, 2021. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced that Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will be active for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Dawkins missed last Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers due to COVID-19 protocol.

Sanders missed last Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers due to a knee injury.

The Bills will be without wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis along with guards Jon Feliciano and Cody Ford due to COVID-19 protocol.

