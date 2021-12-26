Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins, Emmanuel Sanders active against New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced that Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will be active for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Dawkins missed last Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers due to COVID-19 protocol.

Sanders missed last Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers due to a knee injury.

The Bills will be without wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis along with guards Jon Feliciano and Cody Ford due to COVID-19 protocol.