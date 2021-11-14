Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei placed in COVID-19/Reserve Protocol

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will be without another important member of the defense for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

The Bills announced on Sunday that defensive tackle Star Lotulelei has been placed in COVID-19/Reserve Protocol.

Lotulelei was the only member of the Bills to opt out of the 2020 NFL season.

Lotulelei has 14 tackles, including two sacks in seven games for the Bills this season.