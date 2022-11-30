Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Oliver feasted during the Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions. He had six tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack in the end zone for a safety, two quarterback hits, and a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

His forced fumble and fumble recovery came in the second quarter with the score tied 7-7. After the fumble recovery, the Bills offense responded and took the lead 14-7.

His sack in the end zone for a safety came in the third quarter and it was set up by one of his tackles for loss. The Lions started the drive on their own 8-yard line and on the first play they lost five yards when Oliver tackled running back Justin Jackson at the 3-yard line. The next play was an incomplete pass and then on third down, Oliver sacked Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the end zone for a safety to give the Bills a 19-14 lead.

The Bills went on to win the game 28-25 after quarterback Josh Allen led a drive with under 30 seconds left in the game that led to a game-winning field goal from Tyler Bass.

This is the first time Oliver was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week. His teammate, Matt Milano, earned the award last week.