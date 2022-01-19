Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison limited in practice with shoulder injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced that defensive end Mario Addison is limited in practice with a shoulder injury he sustained in the Bills 47-17 win over the New England Patriots.

The Kansas City Chiefs have five players on their injury report with cornerback Rashad Fenton and running back Darrel Williams not participating in practice on Wednesday.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed all participated in practice on Wednesday.

All other healthy Bills players participated in practice.