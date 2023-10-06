Buffalo Bills DE Greg Rousseau ruled out for Sunday's game, Von Miller listed as questionable

LONDON, ENGLAND (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills held the first practice in London on Friday as the team prepares to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media before practice and said that defensive end Greg Rousseau has been ruled out for Sunday's game. Rousseau did not practice all week due to a foot injury.

Edge rusher Von Miller, who is working his way back from an ACL injury he suffered on Thanksgiving Day 2022, practiced Wednesday and Thursday. McDermott said before practice on Friday that day two was better than day one and they are taking it day to day.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott speaks before first practice in London

After practice quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Miller spoke.

Miller told reporters, “I am excited to play American football in front of this crowd.” According to Miller, there is a 94.5% chance he’ll play Sunday. He said it has been a long road to recovery but it’s a "safe bet" he’ll be out there.

The team's full injury report was released around 11:30 a.m. on Friday and Miller is officially listed as questionable after logging three limited practices this week.

Cornerback Christian Benford, who suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, is also officially listed as questionable after logging three limited practices this week.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen speaks after first practice in London

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs speaks after first practice in London