Buffalo Bills DC Leslie Frazier named a 2023 inductee to the Black College Football Hall of Fame

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has been named a 2023 inductee to the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

Frazier is one of eight inductees chosen from a list of 25 finalists. The eight inductees are as follows:

Leslie Frazier (Alcorn State University)

Henry “Killer” Lawrence (Florida A&M University)

Albert Lewis (Grambling State University)

Jim Marsalis (Tennessee State University)

Tyrone McGriff (Florida A&M University)

Elijah Pitts (Philander Smith College)

Johnnie Walton (Elizabeth City State University)

Coach Pete Richardson (Southern University, Winston Salem State University).

“This Class is another representation of the immense football talent that has played at historically black colleges and universities. Several of these players were college All-Americans, high NFL draft picks and Pro Bowlers.” - BCFHOF Co-Founder and 2011 Inductee Doug Williams

The class will be honored at the 14th Annual Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on June 10, 2023, which will take place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. In addition, they will be recognized at halftime of the Second Annual HBCU Legacy Bowl on February 25, 2023.

7 Sports' Briana Aldridge recently sat down with Frazier to talk about his journey from HBCU to the NFL. At the time, he was one of the 25 finalists and said "if I were to be chosen, that would be one the highest honors of my life." You can find the full story here.