Buffalo Bills cut five players from roster

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team has released five players from its roster.
The Bills released three offensive linemen along with a defensive lineman and a linebacker on Sunday.
Here are the players the Bills released
- Offensive Line
- Marquel Harrell
- Caleb Benenoch
- Syrus Tuitele
- Defensive Line
- Eli Ankou
- Linebacker
- Mike Bell
The Bills next preseason game is Saturday in Chicago against the Bears.
Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.