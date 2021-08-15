Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills cut five players from roster

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Osentoski/AP
Buffalo Bills offensive guard Syrus Tuitele (67) on the sideline against the Detroit Lions during an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Syrus Tuitele
Posted at 12:11 PM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 12:11:47-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team has released five players from its roster.

The Bills released three offensive linemen along with a defensive lineman and a linebacker on Sunday.

Here are the players the Bills released

  • Offensive Line
    • Marquel Harrell
    • Caleb Benenoch
    • Syrus Tuitele
  • Defensive Line
    • Eli Ankou
  • Linebacker
    • Mike Bell

The Bills next preseason game is Saturday in Chicago against the Bears.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716