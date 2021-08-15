Buffalo Bills cut five players from roster

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team has released five players from its roster.

The Bills released three offensive linemen along with a defensive lineman and a linebacker on Sunday.

Here are the players the Bills released



Offensive Line Marquel Harrell Caleb Benenoch Syrus Tuitele

Defensive Line Eli Ankou

Linebacker Mike Bell



The Bills next preseason game is Saturday in Chicago against the Bears.