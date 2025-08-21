Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White leaves practice with injury 

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White left practice with trainers on Thursday. He did not return after leaving with the trainers.

The injury happened during team drills, with White needing to be helped off the field by teammates. After a few minutes of being looked at by trainers, White slowly walked into the tunnel and into the locker room.

A few minutes later, he joined a trainer on a cart and was driven away.

White, 30, rejoined the Bills this offseason after a year away, where he split time between Los Angeles (Rams) & the Baltimore Ravens. White was the projected starting cornerback opposite Christian Benford. Cornerback and 2025 first-round pick Max Hairston has already been sidelined with a knee injury for the last several weeks, and there’s no current timeline on his return.

Thursday was the final practice of the week for the Bills as they prepare to travel to Tampa for their final preseason game on Saturday.