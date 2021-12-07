Buffalo Bills come up short against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots met on Monday Night Football with first place in the AFC East on the line and the Patriots came out on top 14-10.

In the first quarter, a fumble on the handoff between Bills quarterback Josh Allen and running back Matt Breida led to the Patriots first points of the night. Following the fumble, the Patriots took over and Damien Harris took a carry 64 yards for a touchdown. New England converted a two-point conversion and took an 8-0 lead with around five minutes left in the quarter.

The Bills then got their first points of the night off of a Patriots turnover. Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry avoided fielding a Bills punt but it bounced and hit him in the helmet and the Bills recovered on the New England 14-yard line. On the first play, Allen threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Gabriel Davis. The Bills converted the extra point and with around two minutes left in the quarter the score was 8-7 New England.

The Patriots took over and held possession at the beginning of the second quarter, with Nick Folk kicking a 41-yard field goal about four minutes into the quarter to take an 11-7 lead.

The defenses dominated the rest of the quarter and the teams went into halftime with the score 11-7 New England.

The Bills got back on the board with about six and a half minutes left in the third quarter as Bills kicker Tyler Bass hit a 35-yard field goal to make the score 11-10 Patriots.

Early in the fourth quarter, Folk kicked a 24-yard field goal to extend the Patriots lead to 14-10.

Following the Patriots field goal to extend their lead to four, the Bills drove all the way down to the New England 6-yard line but following a sack and an incomplete pass they attempted a 33-yard field goal that was no good. The score remained 14-10 with about seven and a half minutes to go.

The Bills defense stopped the Patriots on the next drive and put the ball back into the hands of the offense.

Buffalo drove down to the New England 13-yard line with around two minutes to go in the game but turned the ball over on downs and the score remained 14-10.

The Patriots took over and ran the clock out to end the game.

The Bills are now 7-5 and will take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

The Patriots, now 9-4, are the first team in the AFC to reach 9 wins and sit in first place in the AFC.