Buffalo Bills clinch AFC East with 27-10 win over the New York Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time since December 1995, the Buffalo Bills have clinched the AFC East in Orchard Park with a 27-10 win over the New York Jets.

Here's how they got there.

First Quarter Bills 10-0 Jets

Following a big run from Devin Singletary, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs connected for a ten-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

The Jets can't do much on offense and after forced to punt.

The Bills have a successful drive but it ends with a 41-yard field goal from Tyler Bass to extend the Bills lead to 10-0.

The Jets are once again forced to punt which Bills cornerback Cam Lewis blocked and Jaquan Johnson recovered to give the Bills the ball in Jets territory.

Second Quarter Bills 13-7 Jets

The Bills go for it on fourth down and cannot convert, giving the Jets the ball.

The Bills force the Jets to punt after a third down sack.

The Bills punt for the first time since their game against Carolina after not being able to convert on third down.

For the fourth consecutive possession, the Bills force the Jets to punt.

Once again, the Bills have to punt.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Keelan Cole to cut the Bills lead to three.

The Bills punt again, but it's another short one and the Jets get prime field position.

The Bills sack Zach Wilson again and the Jets are forced to punt.

Tyler Bass kicked his second field goal of the game to give the Bills a 13-7 lead at the half.

Third Quarter Bills 13-10 Jets

The Jets and Bills each punt on their three possessions of the second half.

Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro makes a 49-yard field goal to cut the Bills lead to three.

The Bills once again punt.

Fourth Quarter Bills 27-10 Jets

The Jets can't get anything going and punt.

Devin Singletary rushed for a touchdown to extend Buffalo's lead to 20-10.

The Jets are forced to punt once again.

Devin Singletary scored his second touchdown of the game, this time for a five yard touchdown catch.

The Jets punt once again.