Buffalo Bills clinch AFC East title for second consecutive season

Joshua Bessex/AP
Buffalo Bills' Cam Lewis (47) celebrates a blocked punt during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Buffalo Bills
Posted at 7:30 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 19:30:41-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the second consecutive season the Buffalo Bills have clinched the AFC East title.

The Bills clinched the division with a New England Patriots loss against the Miami Dolphins.

This is the third time in team history the Bills have won consecutive AFC East titles, with the previous being 1963-1966 and 1988-1991.

With a win over the Atlanta Falcons last week the Bills clinched a playoff spot for the fourth time in five seasons.

