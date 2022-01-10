Buffalo Bills clinch AFC East title for second consecutive season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the second consecutive season the Buffalo Bills have clinched the AFC East title.
The Bills clinched the division with a New England Patriots loss against the Miami Dolphins.
This is the third time in team history the Bills have won consecutive AFC East titles, with the previous being 1963-1966 and 1988-1991.
With a win over the Atlanta Falcons last week the Bills clinched a playoff spot for the fourth time in five seasons.
