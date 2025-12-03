Buffalo Bills claim veteran cornerback Darius Slay off waivers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills claimed veteran cornerback Darius Slay off waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Slay, who is a 13-year NFL veteran, was inactive for the Steelers on Sunday when they played against the Bills.

The 34-year-old cornerback spent the last five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl in 2024. Slay, who is a six-time Pro Bowler, will go right to the Bills' 53-man roster because the team claimed him off waivers.

In a corresponding move, the Bills released cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram.

Prior to being inactive against the Bills, Slay had played in 10 games this season and started in nine of them. He had three passes defended and 36 combined tackles while with the Steelers.

Bove’s Take:

This is a very interesting move for the Bills as they try and make a playoff push. If nothing else, the team likely views Slay as an upgrade over some of their other depth options they currently have at cornerback.

In years past, the Bills have gone into the postseason with injuries in the secondary that have haunted them. Slay has plenty of NFL experience, and despite his recent struggles, would still be more trusted than some of the other options in the cornerback room.

I don’t think this changes anything with Christian Benford, Maxwell Hairston, or Tre’Davious White. This trio will still be who the Bills lean on if they are all healthy. But the Bills clearly valued Slay's experience more than some of the other options that were already in-house.