Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse shares comparisons between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKBW) — Having played with both quarterbacks, Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse shared comparisons between Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"They're both fiercely competitive players," Morse said. "Through the ebbs and flows of the game they're unwavering in their professionalism and fire and spirit."

Mitch Morse has played with both Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. He says there's one trait they both have #BillsMafia #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/RVFaFzgOJ8 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 20, 2022

"They're both approachable as people and loved by their locker rooms respectively," Morse said.

When asked specifically about Josh Allen, Morse said it's easy to go to battle for Allen and that he loves his teammates and his teammates love him.