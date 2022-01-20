Watch
Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse shares comparisons between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) carries the ball behind center Mitch Morse (60) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 2:46 PM, Jan 20, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKBW) — Having played with both quarterbacks, Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse shared comparisons between Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"They're both fiercely competitive players," Morse said. "Through the ebbs and flows of the game they're unwavering in their professionalism and fire and spirit."

"They're both approachable as people and loved by their locker rooms respectively," Morse said.

When asked specifically about Josh Allen, Morse said it's easy to go to battle for Allen and that he loves his teammates and his teammates love him.

