Buffalo Bills CB Taron Johnson named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after strong performance against Colts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his strong performance against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10.

Johnson had an interception — which he returned for a touchdown — a sack, two passes deflected and three total tackles. The interception returned for a touchdown came on the first play of the Colts opening drive.

According to Buffalo Bills PR, it was the first time since at least 1991 that the Bills had a pick-six on their opponent's first offensive play of the game and the first time since 2013 that they had a pick-six on their opponent's first drive.

Johnson also became the first Bills defensive back with an interception returned for a touchdown and a sack in a game.