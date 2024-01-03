Buffalo Bills CB Rasul Douglas earns AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for Week 17 performance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his dominant performance in the team's win over the New England Patriots.

Douglas had three pass breakups in Sunday's matchup. One floated in the air and was caught by defensive tackle Ed Oliver for an interception and Douglas had two interceptions of his own. Douglas returned one of his interceptions 40 yards for a touchdown.

The Bills acquired Douglas on October 31 from the Green Bay Packers and he has been an integral part of the defense since. In eight games Douglas has four interceptions, two fumble recoveries, a sack, and 29 total tackles.

This is Douglas' second Player of the Week award, he previously earned the honor in Green Bay's Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

According to Bills PR, Douglas is the first Bills cornerback to earn the award since Tre'Davious White in 2019. He was also the first Bill with two interceptions and an interception touchdown in a game since 2016

You can watch Douglas's full post-game press conference in the video player above.